Government and Wildlife Groups team-up over rare Risso’s dolphin stranding

A female Risso’s dolphin has been found dead by a member of the public after it washed up on Kirk Michael beach last week.

The 2.3 metre long juvenile had no obvious signs of injuries.

The rare stranding was reported to the Marine Strandings Network, which is co-ordinated by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) and Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) before being removed from the beach to determine the cause of death.

The removal efforts involved DEFA, MWT, the Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch (MWDW) and the Manx Museum.

Dr Haywood MHK, DEFA Political Member for the Environment, said:

'The waters surrounding the Isle of Man are a ‘hotspot‘ for Risso’s in the summer months. Despite this, relatively little is known about why they come to the Irish Sea, what they specifically eat while here, and why their presence in Manx waters is seasonal.'

To help answer some of these questions, DEFA and MWDW have welcomed a Bangor University student to carry out a research project this summer.

Anyone who comes across a stranded whale, dolphin, seal or shark should contact either the Manx Wildlife Trust on +44 1624 844432 or DEFA on +44 1624 685835.

The details will then be shared with the UK's Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme.

Once the cause of death has been established the skeleton will be preserved and presented to the Manx Museum to help people learn more the fascinating species.