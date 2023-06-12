Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 005452V SCOAT FELL ESTATES LIMITED
- 006133V LOUGHRIGG PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 006248V OCTOPUSSY REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 011274V ZOKORA LIMITED
- 011692V GLOBAL PEOPLE SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 014564V CENTRICOM LTD
- 015689V FAIRMONT INTERNATIONAL HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
- 016876V GELLING JOHNSON FARRANT LIMITED
- 017339V AC FINTECH INVESTMENTS I PCC LIMITED
- 019037V Peepal Tree Shipping Limited
- 019840V Gaimin Gladiators Limited
This 12 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.