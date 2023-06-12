Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

005452V SCOAT FELL ESTATES LIMITED

006133V LOUGHRIGG PROPERTIES LIMITED

006248V OCTOPUSSY REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

011274V ZOKORA LIMITED

011692V GLOBAL PEOPLE SOLUTIONS LIMITED

014564V CENTRICOM LTD

015689V FAIRMONT INTERNATIONAL HOTEL GROUP LIMITED

016876V GELLING JOHNSON FARRANT LIMITED

017339V AC FINTECH INVESTMENTS I PCC LIMITED

019037V Peepal Tree Shipping Limited

019840V Gaimin Gladiators Limited

This 12 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.