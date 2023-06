The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

119448C DEMPSEY AND SONS LIMITED

122097C BARRIDALE LIMITED

123330C VALOREM MANAGEMENT LIMITED

123946C GALOPP LIMITED

130326C GRP ADVISORS LIMITED

133753C Kemlyn Limited

This 12 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.