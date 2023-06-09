Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 008920V KILMAINE LIMITED
- 012347V HSL NIKE SHIPPING LIMITED
- 012349V BSL BACALIAROS SHIPPING LIMITED
- 012725V S1 PROJEKT LTD
- 014040V S1 INVEST LTD
- 018004V FANTASTIC GAMING LIMITED
- 018071V FANTASTIC GAMING TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
- 018116V Seekat Limited
- 018925V 331 Holdings Limited
- 020346V Oceanic SLP Limited
This 9 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.