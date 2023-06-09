Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

008920V KILMAINE LIMITED

012347V HSL NIKE SHIPPING LIMITED

012349V BSL BACALIAROS SHIPPING LIMITED

012725V S1 PROJEKT LTD

014040V S1 INVEST LTD

018004V FANTASTIC GAMING LIMITED

018071V FANTASTIC GAMING TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

018116V Seekat Limited

018925V 331 Holdings Limited

020346V Oceanic SLP Limited

This 9 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.