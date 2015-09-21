Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the removal of 2 entries under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0478].

On 5 June 2023 the United Nations Security Council updated the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.

Removals

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been removed and are no longer subject to an asset freeze:

AL-FADHIL, Abdal-Aziz Aday Zimin

DOB: 27/08/1981. POB: Kuwait Good quality a.k.a: (1) AL FAHDL, Abd al-Aziz, Udai, Samin (2) AL-FADHALI, Abdalaziz, Ad'ai, Samin, Fadhli (3) AL-FADHLI, Abd al-Aziz, Adhay, Zimin (4) AL-FADHLI, Abd al-Aziz, Udai, Samin (non-Latin script: عدي عبدالعزیز الفضیل زمین) (National Identification Number: 281082701081 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0088. (UN Ref):QDi.379. Kuwait-based facilitator who provides financial services to, or in support of, Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) and Al-Qaidain the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. (Gender): Male Listed on: 01/10/2015 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/09/2015 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 06/06/2023 Group ID: 13277



AL-SHAMMARI, Hamad Awad Dahi Sarhan

Name (non- Latin script): الشمري سرحان ضاحي عوض حمد

DOB: 31/01/1984. Low quality a.k.a: AL-KUWAITI, Abu, Uqlah Nationality: Kuwait Passport Number: 155454275 National Identification Number: 284013101406 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): AQD0187. (UN Ref): QDi.381. Kuwait-based facilitator who provides financial services to, or in support of, Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Listed on: 01/10/2015 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/09/2015 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 06/06/2023 Group ID: 13279.

Further information on the amended entry can be found on the United Nations Security Council Press Release.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will update the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.