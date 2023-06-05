Covid-19 Coronavirus

Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 5 June 2023

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove Companies from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

  • 016215V AL-TAQWA LIMITED
  • 017725V PEEL CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED
  • 017726V RAMSEY CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED
  • 017824V MC PRODUCTS GLOBAL LIMITED
  • 017850V ETTYL LIMITED
  • 020135V Generosity Holdings Limited

This 5 June 2023 - NICK COWELL, Companies Registry Manager.

Issued By

Back to top