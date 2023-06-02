Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0478].

On 02 June 2023 the United Nations Security Council updated the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

MERAI ABDEFATTAH KHALIL ZOGHBI

Name (non-latin script):مرعي عبدفتاح خليل زغبي

DOB: a) 4 Apr. 1969 b) 4 Apr. 1960 c) 4 Jun. 1960 POB: Bengasi, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mohamed Lebachir born 14 Jan. 1968 in Morocco b) Meri Albdelfattah Zgbye born 4 Jun. 1960 in Bendasi, Libya c) Zoghbai Merai Abdul Fattah d) Lazrag Faraj born 13 Nov. 1960 in Libya e) Larzg Ben Ila born 11 Aug. 1960 in Libya f) Muhammed El Besir g) Merai Zoghbai (previously listed as, in Arabic: مرعي زغبي) Low quality a.k.a.: a) F’raji di Singapore b) F’raji il Libico c) Farag d) Fredj born 13 Nov. 1960 in Libya Nationality: Libya Other information: Considered a fugitive from justice by the Italian authorities and sentenced in absentia to 6 years imprisonment on 20 Nov. 2008. Member of Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (QDe.011). [Son of] Mother’s name is Wanisa Abdessalam. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 20 Jul. 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link. Designation Source: UN UN Date Designated: 02/08/2006 Last Updated: 02/06/2023 OFSI Group ID: 8920 UN Reference Number: 223

Further information on the amended entry can be found on the United Nations Security Council Press Release.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will update the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.