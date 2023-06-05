Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 005240V RS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- 005624V DE PLANO LIMITED
- 005795V SALTSER LIMITED
- 008180V SADIE LIMITED
- 008734V MALKHI LIMITED
- 017170V SKYVILLE MEMBER LIMITED
- 017752V HOWLAND LIMITED
- 017848V DEANNE LIMITED
This 5 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.