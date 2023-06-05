Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

005240V RS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

005624V DE PLANO LIMITED

005795V SALTSER LIMITED

008180V SADIE LIMITED

008734V MALKHI LIMITED

017170V SKYVILLE MEMBER LIMITED

017752V HOWLAND LIMITED

017848V DEANNE LIMITED

This 5 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.