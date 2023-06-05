Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 068747C Biscay Limited
- 069291C Greater Kudu Development Limited
- 094341C Outsource Solutions Limited
- 105079C EDWARDS & HARTLEY LIMITED
- 118017C MARWEST LTD
- 119143C THE GET GORGEOUS COMPANY LIMITED
- 121000C J. FORBES PLANT HIRE LIMITED
- 124821C LOFTHOUSE INVESTMENTS AND SERVICES LIMITED
- 127653C SSNS LIMITED
- 128555C GAH SECURITIES LIMITED
- 132198C SORCERY VENTURES (IOM) LIMITED
- 132283C ROBERT IRVING ARCHITECT LIMITED
- 133378C J&M LANDSCAPES LIMITED
- 134480C 134480C Limited
- 134561C HAV CONSULTING LIMITED
- 134819C PKCA Limited
- 135339C T.I.M PROPERTY LTD
This 5 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.