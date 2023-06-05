Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

068747C Biscay Limited

069291C Greater Kudu Development Limited

094341C Outsource Solutions Limited

105079C EDWARDS & HARTLEY LIMITED

118017C MARWEST LTD

119143C THE GET GORGEOUS COMPANY LIMITED

121000C J. FORBES PLANT HIRE LIMITED

124821C LOFTHOUSE INVESTMENTS AND SERVICES LIMITED

127653C SSNS LIMITED

128555C GAH SECURITIES LIMITED

132198C SORCERY VENTURES (IOM) LIMITED

132283C ROBERT IRVING ARCHITECT LIMITED

133378C J&M LANDSCAPES LIMITED

134480C 134480C Limited

134561C HAV CONSULTING LIMITED

134819C PKCA Limited

135339C T.I.M PROPERTY LTD

This 5 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.