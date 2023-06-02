Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

003844V SHAKTI MAN LIMITED

009748V HALIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

016629V CITRA LIMITED

017067V 3T Capital Limited

017181V VICUNA LIMITED

017255V ENTCORD LTD

018504V Candy Limited

018990V Premiere Charter Limited

This 2 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.