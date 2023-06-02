Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 003844V SHAKTI MAN LIMITED
- 009748V HALIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 016629V CITRA LIMITED
- 017067V 3T Capital Limited
- 017181V VICUNA LIMITED
- 017255V ENTCORD LTD
- 018504V Candy Limited
- 018990V Premiere Charter Limited
This 2 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.