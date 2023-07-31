Financial Sanctions: Russia - Addition and amendment

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries and amendment of 1 entry to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 31 July 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions:

BELITSKY, Vitaly Alexsandrovich

Name (non-Latin script): БЕЛИЦКИЙ Виталий Александрович

Title: Judge DOB: 08/01/1980. POB: Russia a.k.a: BELITSKIY, Vitaliy, Alexandrovich Nationality: Russia Position: Moscow City Court Judge Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1941. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 31/07/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Judge Vitaly BELITSKY is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) Regulations 2019. BELITSKY was one of three judges who presided over the politically motivated trial of Vladimir Kara-Murza on charges including disseminating false information about the Russian Army under part 2 of article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code, one of the so-called “fake news” laws. The prosecution of Kara-Murza is widely considered to be politically motivated. This law and its application and enforcement by prosecutors and courts is a result of the Russian Government’s policy to prevent the Russian public from knowing the truth about the conflict in Ukraine. This policy prevents the spread of accurate information about the conflict in Ukraine, antiwar sentiment and dissent, which would reduce public support for and undermine the Russian Government’s ability to wage the war. In this way, the policy is facilitating the continuation of the war, which is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. BELITSKY’s role as a judge in the trial of Kara-Murza shows that he is providing support for this policy. Therefore, BELITSKY is an involved person because he is providing support for a policy that is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. (Gender):Male Listed on: 31/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/07/2023 Last Updated: 31/07/2023 Group ID: 16037.



DOROKHINA, Ekaterina Mikhailovna

Name (non-Latin script): ДОРОХИНА Екатерина Михайловна

Title: Judge DOB: 15/06/1971. POB: Russia Nationality: Russia Position: Moscow City Court Judge Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1942. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 31/07/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Judge Ekaterina DOROKHINA is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) Regulations 2019. DOROKHINA was one of three judges, who presided over the politically motivated trial of Vladimir Kara-Murza on charges including disseminating false information about the Russian Army under part 2 of article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code, one of the so-called “fake news” laws. This law and its application and enforcement by prosecutors and courts is a result of the Russian Government’s policy to prevent the Russian public from knowing the truth about the conflict in Ukraine. This policy prevents the spread of accurate information about the conflict in Ukraine, anti-war sentiment and dissent, which would reduce public support for and undermine the Russian Government’s ability to wage the war. In this way, the policy is facilitating the continuation of the war, which is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. DOROKHINA’s role as a judge in the trial of Kara-Murza shows that she is providing support for this policy. Therefore, DOROKHINA is an involved person because she is providing support for a policy that is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. (Gender):Female Listed on: 31/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/07/2023 Last Updated: 31/07/2023 Group ID: 16038.



DUDAR, Natalia Nikolaevna

Name (non-Latin script): ДУДАРЬ Наталья Николаевна Title: Judge DOB: 13/06/1974. POB: Russia Nationality: Russia Position: Moscow City Court Judge Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1943. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 31/07/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Judge Natalia DUDAR is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) regulations 2019. DUDAR was a judge who extended the period of detention of Vladimir Kara-Murza as he awaited trial for three charges, of which he was ultimately found guilty, which included that of disseminating false information about the Russian Armed Forces under part 2 of Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code, also known as the “fake news” law. The prosecution of KaraMurza is widely considered to be politically motivated. This law and its application and enforcement by prosecutors and courts is a result of the Russian Government’s policy to prevent the Russian public from knowing the truth about the conflict in Ukraine. This policy prevents the spread of accurate information about the conflict in Ukraine, antiwar sentiment and dissent, which would reduce public support for and undermine the Russian Government’s ability to wage the war. In this way, the policy is facilitating the continuation of the war, which is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. DUDAR’s decision to extend the period of detention of KaraMurza under the “fake news” charge shows that she is providing support for this policy. Therefore, DUDAR is an involved person because she is providing support for a policy that is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. (Gender):Female Listed on: 31/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/07/2023 Last Updated: 31/07/2023 Group ID: 16039.



LOKTIONOV, Boris Georgievich

Name (non-Latin script): ЛОКТИОНОВ Борис Георгиевич

DOB: 17/02/1957. POB: Russia Nationality: Russia Address: The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, str. Bolshaya Dmitrovka, 15a,, GSP-3, Moscow, Russia, 125993.Position: Senior Prosecutor, General Prosecutor’s Office Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1944. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 31/07/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):State Prosecutor Boris LOKTIONOV is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) Regulations 2019. LOKTIONOV was lead state prosecutor in the politically motivated trial against Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was found guilty of three charges, which included that of disseminating false information about the Russian Armed Forces under Part 2 of Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code, also known as the “fake news” law. This law and its application and enforcement by prosecutors and courts is a result of the Russian Government’s policy to prevent the Russian public from knowing the truth about the conflict in Ukraine. This policy prevents the spread of accurate information about the conflict in Ukraine, anti-war sentiment and dissent, which would reduce public support for and undermine the Russian Government’s ability to wage the war. In this way, the policy is facilitating the continuation of the war, which is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. LOKTIONOV’s role as lead state prosecutor in the trial of Kara-Murza, requesting a 25- year prison sentence for him, demonstrates his support for this policy. Therefore, LOKTIONOV is an involved person because he is providing support for a policy that is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. (Phone number):+7 (495) 987-56-56 (Gender):Male Listed on: 31/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/07/2023 Last Updated: 31/07/2023 Group ID: 16040.



MIKHEEV, Danila Yurievich

Name (non-Latin script): МИХЕЕВ Данила Юрьевич

DOB: 01/03/1999. POB: Russia Nationality: Russia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1945. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 31/07/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Danila MIKHEEV is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) Regulations 2019. MIKHEEV was the state prosecution’s “expert” witness in the trial against Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was found guilty of three charges, including disseminating false information about the Russian Armed Forces under Section 2 of Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code, also known as the “fake news” laws. The enactment of this law and its application and enforcement by prosecutors and courts is a result of a Russian Government policy aimed at preventing the Russian public from knowing the truth about and intimidating those willing to criticise and provide accurate information about the conflict in Ukraine. This policy prevents the spread of accurate information about the conflict in Ukraine, as well as anti-war sentiment and dissent, which would reduce public support for the war and undermine the Russian Government’s ability to wage the war. In this way, the policy is facilitating the continuation of the war, which is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Mikheev’s role as an “expert” witness in the Kara-Murza case and another “fake news” case shows that he is providing support for this policy. Therefore, MIKHEEV is an involved person because he is providing support for a policy that is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. (Gender):Male Listed on: 31/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/07/2023 Last Updated: 31/07/2023 Group ID: 16041.



POTYCHKO, Anna Evgenievna

Name (non-Latin script): ПОТЫЧКО Анна Евгениевна

DOB: 28/07/1972. POB: Russia Nationality: Russia Address: The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, str. Bolshaya Dmitrovka, 15a,, GSP-3, Moscow, Russia, 125993. Position: Lawyer - General Prosecutor’s Office Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1946. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 31/07/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):State Prosecutor Anna Evgenievna POTYCHKO is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) Regulations 2019. First, POTYCHKO was part of the prosecution team in the criminal proceedings against Vladimir Kara-Murza, appearing in the Moscow City Court for the prosecution on 18 May 2022, arguing against the defence’s appeal from the order of the District Court to keep Kara-Murza in custody during the trial. Kara-Murza was subsequently found guilty of three charges, including disseminating false information about the Russian Armed Forces under part 2 of Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code, one of the so-called “fake news” laws. POTYCHKO was also involved in the criminal proceedings against Ilya Yashin under the same law, and made public comment regarding preventing Yashin from expressing anti-war views to journalists during those proceedings. This law and its application and enforcement by prosecutors and courts is a result of the Russian Government’s policy to prevent the Russian public from knowing the truth about the conflict in Ukraine. This policy prevents the spread of accurate information about the conflict in Ukraine, as well as anti-war sentiment and dissent, which would reduce public support for the war and undermine the Russian Government’s ability to wage the war. In this way, the policy is facilitating the continuation of the war, which is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. POTYCHKO’s involvement as part of the prosecution team in the criminal proceedings against Kara-Murza, her appearance on behalf of the prosecution to oppose the appeal against preventative detention, and her involvement in and statement regarding the proceedings against Yashin demonstrate that she is an involved person because she is providing support for a policy that is destabilising Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Second, POTYCHKO is associated with an involved person, namely, Andrey Zadachin. Zadachin was designated by the UK Government on 21 April 2023 for his role as investigator in the criminal proceedings against Kara-Murza. Zadachin and POTYCHKO were both part of the prosecution team for the criminal proceedings against Kara-Murza, and therefore hold, or have held, a professional association. (Phone number):+7 (495) 987-56-56 (Gender):Female Listed on: 31/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/07/2023 Last Updated: 31/07/2023 Group ID: 16042.

Amendments

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions:

PAMFILOVA, Ella Aleksandrovna

Name (non-Latin script): Э́лла Алекса́ндровна Памфи́лова

DOB: 12/09/1953. POB: Olmaliq, Tashkent Region, Uzbekistan Nationality: Russia Passport Number: (1) 0012902 (2) 100061035 (3) 610318077 [(4) 100061035] Passport Details: (1) - (2) -Expiry: 26 Aug 2007 (3) Expiry: 24 Apr 2007 [(4) Expiry: 26 Aug 2007] Address: MOSCOW, RUSSIA. Position: Chairperson of the Central Election Committee Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1669. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Ella PAMFILOVA is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as PAMFILOVA is: 1) The Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federation, and therefore a head or deputy head of a public body or agency of the Government of the Russian Federation; and 2) Through her role with the CEC, has repeatedly supported policies and engaged in actions which have destabilised Ukraine or undermined or threatened the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Female Listed on: 30/11/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/11/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 31/07/2023 Group ID: 15656.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.