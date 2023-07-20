Financial Sanctions: Mali

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 1 entry to the Mali sanctions regime.

The Mali (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/705) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the imposition of financial sanctions, namely the freezing of funds or economic resources of persons involved in failing to comply with or to implement, the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali; engaging in armed hostilities in violation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mail; an attack against or obstruction of the activities of diplomatic personnel in Mali, personnel undertaking humanitarian assistance activity in Mali, or certain institutions, bodies, missions and mechanisms; obstruction of the delivery or distributions of, or access to, humanitarian assistance in Mali; the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse, or violation of international humanitarian law, in Mali; the production in Mali of narcotic drugs and their precursors; the smuggling or trafficking into, through or from Mali of persons, cultural property, arms or materiel related to arms, or narcotic drugs and their precursors; or any other action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Mali or undermines efforts to implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali. The Mali (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Mali Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0450].

On 28 July 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Correction

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been corrected on the Consolidated List and remains subject to an asset freeze:

MASLOV, Ivan Aleksandrovitch

DOB: [(1) 07/11/1982 (2) 01/03/1980] 11/07/1982 Nationality: Russia Position: Head of Wagner Group in Mali Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):MAL0011. (UK Statement of Reasons):As head of the Wagner Group in Mali, Ivan Aleksandrovitch Maslov (MASLOV) is an involved person under the Mali (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 because he has been involved in the commission of violations of international humanitarian law, in particular, he has been responsible for the deliberate targeting of civilians. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: [20/07/2023] 28/07/2023 Group ID: 16024.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Mali can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Mali and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.