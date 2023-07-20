Financial Sanctions: Central African Republic

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 2 entries under the Central African Republic Sanctions Regime.

The Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/616) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the imposition of financial sanctions, namely the freezing of funds and economic resources of persons involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse, or a violation of international humanitarian law, in the Central African Republic; an attack against, or obstruction of the activities of diplomatic personnel, regional or international monitoring and peace-support missions and mechanisms, or personnel undertaking humanitarian assistance activity in the Central African Republic; obstruction of the delivery or distribution of, or access to, humanitarian assistance in the Central African Republic; the provision of support for armed groups or criminal networks in the Central African Republic; or any other action, policy or activity which undermines or threatens the peace, stability and security of the Central African Republic. The Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Central African Republic Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0481].

On 28 July 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Corrections

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been corrected and are still subject to an asset freeze:

IVANOV, Alexander Alexandrovich

[Name (non-Latin script): Глава Содружества офицеров]

DOB: 14/06/1960. Nationality: Russia Address: Bangui, Central African Republic. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CAF0023 . (UK Statement of Reasons): Alexander Alexandrovich IVANOV is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as he is a member of, or associated with, a person who is or has been involved in a relevant activity, the Wagner Group. The Wagner Group is or has been an involved person since it is or has engaged in a relevant activity namely the commission of violations of international humanitarian law in the Central African Republic including the deliberate targeting of civilians. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: [20/07/2023] 28/07/2023 Group ID: 16036.



PERFILEV, Vitalii Viktorovitch

DOB: [09/11/1983.] 11/09/1983 POB: Novossibirsk, Russia Nationality: Russia Passport Number: NR 75 2987491 Passport Details: Date of delivery: 30/03/2016 Expiration date: 30/03/2026 Address: Bangui, Central African Republic. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CAF0022. (UK Statement of Reasons): As head of Wagner in the Central African Republic (CAR) and a top security advisor to the president, Vitalii Viktorovitch Perfilev (PERFILEV) is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as he is responsible for the commission of violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) in relation to deliberate targeting of civilians. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: [20/07/2023] 28/07/2023 Group ID: 16031.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Central African Republic can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Central African Republic and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.