Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

004901V GRINALDI LIMITED

006378V FOREST INVESTMENTS UNLIMITED

006379V PLUG HOLDINGS UNLIMITED

006380V PINE HOLDINGS LTD

006381V FOREST HOLDINGS LTD

008310V BERRYHILL 1 LIMITED

011206V MAXAMILLION LTD

013464V ENCORE DISTRIBUTORS LIMITED

016213V Almeria Limited

017181V VICUNA LIMITED

018004V FANTASTIC GAMING LIMITED

018071V FANTASTIC GAMING TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

018467V KINGS' VIEW PROPERTY HOLDING LIMITED

020180V Brynwood Limited

020181V Bluestack Investments Limited

020183V Grovend Limited

This 31 July 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.