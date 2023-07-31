Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 004901V GRINALDI LIMITED
- 006378V FOREST INVESTMENTS UNLIMITED
- 006379V PLUG HOLDINGS UNLIMITED
- 006380V PINE HOLDINGS LTD
- 006381V FOREST HOLDINGS LTD
- 008310V BERRYHILL 1 LIMITED
- 011206V MAXAMILLION LTD
- 013464V ENCORE DISTRIBUTORS LIMITED
- 016213V Almeria Limited
- 017181V VICUNA LIMITED
- 018004V FANTASTIC GAMING LIMITED
- 018071V FANTASTIC GAMING TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
- 018467V KINGS' VIEW PROPERTY HOLDING LIMITED
- 020180V Brynwood Limited
- 020181V Bluestack Investments Limited
- 020183V Grovend Limited
This 31 July 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.