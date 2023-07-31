Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

094123C Fastnet Limited

102127C Albany Associates Limited

119314C AML LIMITED

119701C KALAMBAY LIMITED

130201C CBM ENTERPRISES LIMITED

131435C Cair Investment Limited

133808C Lendr Brokerage Limited

133882C SALES MANAGED SERVICES LIMITED

133884C RM Managed Services Limited

133885C OPERATIONAL MANAGED SERVICES LIMITED

133914C PAYMENT MANAGED SERVICES LIMITED

This 31 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.