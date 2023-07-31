Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 094123C Fastnet Limited
- 102127C Albany Associates Limited
- 119314C AML LIMITED
- 119701C KALAMBAY LIMITED
- 130201C CBM ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 131435C Cair Investment Limited
- 133808C Lendr Brokerage Limited
- 133882C SALES MANAGED SERVICES LIMITED
- 133884C RM Managed Services Limited
- 133885C OPERATIONAL MANAGED SERVICES LIMITED
- 133914C PAYMENT MANAGED SERVICES LIMITED
This 31 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.