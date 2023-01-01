MCALS is turning 2!

The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) will be celebrating its 2nd birthday on 2 August, and you’re invited! The team will be holding a number of public drop-in sessions across next week – please come along, have a chat and some cake!

MCALS is there if you need advice and support from Manx Care but are not sure where to look for information. In addition, if you have had a positive experience and want to share this feedback, or have any concerns or queries, MCALS can help.

The upcoming drop-in sessions are as follows:

Monday 31 July – Ramsey Town Hall with Northern Wellbeing Partnership, 10am to 12 noon

Tuesday 1 August – Western Wellbeing Partnership, Peel, 10am to 12 noon

Wednesday 2 August – Henry Bloom Noble Library, Douglas, 1pm to 3pm

Thursday 3 August – Southern Wellbeing Partnership, Port Erin, 10am to 12 noon

Friday 4 August – Onchan Library, 10am to 12 noon

MCALS was established for an initial trial period in August 2021 as an information and guidance point – somewhere individuals or their representatives could contact if they wanted to provide feedback on health and care services provided by Manx Care, ask questions about available treatments or seek guidance and support from health and social care professionals. It would also be a starting point for anyone who wasn’t sure where to look for information or access what they needed.

It proved to be an integral part of Manx Care, and was established as a permanent service in 2022. The team works hard each day to monitor patient and service user feedback, highlight emerging trends and address these in order to drive positive change across Manx Care.

If you are unable to make it to the drop-in sessions in person, MCALS is available on +44 1624 642642 or MCALS@gov.im