Isle of Man Airport's Board of Advisors seeks two new executive members

A recruitment process is underway for two Executive Members to join the Board of Advisors for the Isle of Man Airport.

This appointment aims to provide guidance and support to the Airport executive on strategic operational and commercial matters, and to contribute to the wider project focused on shaping the future of the Airport.

The successful candidates will be expected to demonstrate an appreciation and understanding of strategic aviation issues, along with the ability to provide considered challenges while fostering consensus among stakeholders.

Strategic leadership experience and an understanding of effective governance, either in the private, public or voluntary sectors, are essential attributes. Candidates should also have experience in public/private investment strategies.

An information pack including details on how to apply is available to download from the Department of Infrastructure page on the Isle of Man Government website.

The application process will close at midnight on Friday 1 September 2023.