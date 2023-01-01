Discussions continue over future of Cummal Mooar

The Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, is reassuring residents of Cummal Mooar in Ramsey that it remains the Government’s intention to build a replacement facility and that the residential home should remain open whilst this work is underway.

The Minister said:

'I understand the announcement by Manx Care about the future of Cummal Mooar has caused concern for residents, their families and communities in the north of the Island.

'The long-term plan for Cummal Mooar, which is over forty years old, is to construct a replacement facility which will provide modern standards of social care for residents. The estimated cost for a new facility has grown considerably and as the Treasury has yet to approve funding, the original timescale has been pushed back.

“I want to reassure residents that it remains the Department of Health and Social Care’s intention to build a replacement for Cummal Mooar and it is the Department’s position that the facility should remain open while the Department, Manx Care and the Treasury work together to determine a plan for the future.'