Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

008264V CONTACT YACHTS LIMITED

009815V AML MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE LIMITED

009816V AML LEGAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

009817V PRINCIPAL CONTRACTS MANAGEMENT LIMITED

009818V AML CONTRACTS MANAGEMENT LIMITED

009897V SP MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE LIMITED

014907V Junrap Investments Limited

015854V Bellemeade Limited

017125V PARROT LIMITED

018361V Lavender Limited

This 28 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.