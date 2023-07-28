Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 008264V CONTACT YACHTS LIMITED
- 009815V AML MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE LIMITED
- 009816V AML LEGAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 009817V PRINCIPAL CONTRACTS MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 009818V AML CONTRACTS MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 009897V SP MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE LIMITED
- 014907V Junrap Investments Limited
- 015854V Bellemeade Limited
- 017125V PARROT LIMITED
- 018361V Lavender Limited
This 28 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.