Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

027238C Lanztitle Limited

053290C Precious Limited

057809C B.O.A LIMITED

106489C BEVAN CONSULTANCY LIMITED

116968C RETRACH HOLDINGS LIMITED

120539C COCCINA LIMITED

124298C ALMERIA SHIPPING LIMITED

128129C SHANSTAR LIMITED

128788C JADE HORIZONS LIMITED

129156C MELDABERG LIMITED

130711C J5 HOLDINGS LIMITED

132938C RORWIL LIMITED

133987C KMS CONSULTING LIMITED

134255C WealthEeze Holdings Limited

134276C WealthEeze Software Solutions Limited

134635C Blayney Advisory Limited

135738C JRLB Consulting Limited

This 28 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.