Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 027238C Lanztitle Limited
- 053290C Precious Limited
- 057809C B.O.A LIMITED
- 106489C BEVAN CONSULTANCY LIMITED
- 116968C RETRACH HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 120539C COCCINA LIMITED
- 124298C ALMERIA SHIPPING LIMITED
- 128129C SHANSTAR LIMITED
- 128788C JADE HORIZONS LIMITED
- 129156C MELDABERG LIMITED
- 130711C J5 HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 132938C RORWIL LIMITED
- 133987C KMS CONSULTING LIMITED
- 134255C WealthEeze Holdings Limited
- 134276C WealthEeze Software Solutions Limited
- 134635C Blayney Advisory Limited
- 135738C JRLB Consulting Limited
This 28 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.