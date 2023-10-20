Changes to passport fees coming in October

The cost of an Isle of Man Variant British Passport will increase from 20 October 2023.

The changes will apply to all new applications, renewals and replacement passports.

Passport holders are asked to check the validity of their passports before travelling, and submit any applications in good time ahead of the change. All applications received before the 20 October 2023 will be processed at the current fee rates.

The fee increase for an Isle of Man Variant British Passport is necessary to align to the fees set by HM Passport Office.

From 20 October 2023 the fee for an adult standard renewal application will increase from £85 to £93. An adult Express Service application will increase from £142 to £165.50.

The full list of new fees is set out below:

Service Current Fee New Fee Adult - Standard £85.00 £93.00 Adult - Express £142.00 £165.50 Adult - Emergency £177.00 £204.00 Child - Standard £58.50 £64.00 Child - Express £122.00 £136.50 Child - Emergency £151.00 £175.00 Born before 2 September 1929 - Standard Nil Nil Born before 2 September 1929 - Express £42.50 £72.50 Born before 2 September 1929 - Emergency £77.50 £111.00

To avoid any inconvenience or processing delay, all Passport holders are urged to check the validity of their passports early, and to allow themselves time to complete new application forms and obtain photos or other supporting documentation.

For more information, visit the Passports webpage, or contact on +44 1624 685208 or email passports@gov.im

The Passport Office Public counters are open Monday to Friday from 11am to 2pm in the Isle of Man Passport Office, Ground Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas.