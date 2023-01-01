Tax deadline 6 October – save time by using Online Services

People are encouraged to sign up for the growing range of Online Services, which offer a range of benefits, such as job searches, bill payments and license applications.



One of the most popular ways to use Online Services is for submitting a personal tax return. The number of users has significantly increased in recent years, with more than 60% of Isle of Man residents choosing to submit their tax returns online ahead of the 2022 deadline.

The process is designed to be straightforward and user-friendly. Once registered, tax forms are already filled with salary and state benefit details, eliminating the need to provide the information manually.

As this year's deadline of Friday 6 October approaches, those who haven't yet made the switch to join the convenient, secure, and eco-friendly service are being encouraged to do so.

An animated instruction video has been produced to guide you step-by-step through the process.

You can find it below and on the Isle of Man Government YouTube channel.