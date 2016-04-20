Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 2 entries under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0478].

On 25 July 2023 the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions list.

Amendments

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

AL-ZAHRANI, Faysal Ahmad Bin Ali

Name (Non-Latin script): الزهراني علي بن احمد فيصل

DOB: 19/01/1986. Good quality a.k.a: ALI ALZAHRANI, Faisal, Ahmed Low quality a.k.a: (1) AL-SAUDI, Abu, Sarah (2) ZAHRANI, Abu, Sara Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport Number: (1) G579315 (2) K142736 Passport Details: (1) Saudi Arabia (2) Saudi Arabia. issued on 14 Jul. 2011 in Al-Khafji, Saudi Arabia Address: Syria. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0172. (UN Ref):QDi.392. Reportedly deceased. Was the lead oil and gas division official of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), for Al Barakah Governorate, Syrian Arab Republic, as of May 2015. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: [https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5943051] https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals. Listed on: 21/04/2016 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/04/2016 Last Updated: [11/02/2022] 25/07/2023 Group ID: 13351.



SUFAAT, Yazid

DOB: 20/01/1964. POB: Johor, Malaysia Low quality a.k.a: (1) JOE (2) ZUFAR, Abu Nationality: Malaysia Passport Number: A 10472263 National Identification Number: 640120-01-5529 Address: (1) Malaysia. (2) Taman Bukit Ampang, State of Selangor, Malaysia. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0337. (UN Ref):QDi.124. Founding member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) (QDe.092) who worked on Al-Qaida’s (QDe.004) biological weapons program, provided support to those involved in Al-Qaida’s 11 Sep. 2001 attacks in the United States of America, and was involved in JI bombing operations. Detained in Malaysia from 2001 to 2008. Arrested in Malaysia in 2013 and sentenced to 7 years in Jan. 2016 for failing to report information relating to terrorist acts. Completed detention on 20 November 2019. Served a two-year restricted residence order in Selangor Malaysia until 21 November 2021. [Due for release in Feb. 2020.] Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1989 (2011) was concluded on 6 Mar. 2014. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. [Photos included in INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1424794. Malaysia (previous address)] Listed on: 12/09/2003 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/09/2003 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 25/07/2023 Group ID: 7848.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will update the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.