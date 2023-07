The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

010846V MILLICENT LIMITED

010948V TR PRINCESS SHIPPING LIMITED

011277V FLASHLIGHT LIMITED

013856V The Srem Limited

016171V ADIDON LIMITED

018116V Seekat Limited

020346V Oceanic SLP Limited

This 24 July 2023 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.