Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

033866C Nakina Limited

048068C Parkham Investments Limited

072466C Longsight Property Services Limited

107314C PARKLANDS PRIVATE NURSERY LIMITED

115732C MAYBROOK HOUSE LIMITED

117986C EUROPORT PROPERTY LIMITED

126266C J.O.B. LIMITED

129825C BUSINESS DOCTOR CONSORTIUM LIMITED

132236C TURNBERRY LIMITED

132505C Sulby Straight Ltd

132576C REVIVE PROPERTIES LIMITED

133575C SAPPHIRE CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED

135438C The Isle of Man Geothermal Company Limited

This 24 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.