Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 033866C Nakina Limited
- 048068C Parkham Investments Limited
- 072466C Longsight Property Services Limited
- 107314C PARKLANDS PRIVATE NURSERY LIMITED
- 115732C MAYBROOK HOUSE LIMITED
- 117986C EUROPORT PROPERTY LIMITED
- 126266C J.O.B. LIMITED
- 129825C BUSINESS DOCTOR CONSORTIUM LIMITED
- 132236C TURNBERRY LIMITED
- 132505C Sulby Straight Ltd
- 132576C REVIVE PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 133575C SAPPHIRE CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED
- 135438C The Isle of Man Geothermal Company Limited
This 24 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.