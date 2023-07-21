Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 008469V RATIONAL FT LICENSED FUNDS LIMITED
- 008470V RATIONAL FT SERVICES LIMITED
- 008819V TSG INTERACTIVE TREASURY LIMITED
- 012785V Stars Group Intellectual Holdings Limited
- 014991V iBus Media Israel Limited
- 015278V STARS INTERACTIVE ASIA LIMITED
- 015693V TSG INTERACTIVE (TAIWAN) LIMITED
- 015741V EBRAIN 6 LIMITED
- 018890V Arilisa Limited
- 019111V Mana Racing Limited
- 020144V GT World Limited
This 21 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.