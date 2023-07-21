Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

008469V RATIONAL FT LICENSED FUNDS LIMITED

008470V RATIONAL FT SERVICES LIMITED

008819V TSG INTERACTIVE TREASURY LIMITED

012785V Stars Group Intellectual Holdings Limited

014991V iBus Media Israel Limited

015278V STARS INTERACTIVE ASIA LIMITED

015693V TSG INTERACTIVE (TAIWAN) LIMITED

015741V EBRAIN 6 LIMITED

018890V Arilisa Limited

019111V Mana Racing Limited

020144V GT World Limited

This 21 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.