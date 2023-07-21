Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

080018C MOANEY WOODS ENTERPRISES LIMITED

123892C GRASSHILLS LIMITED

129954C DOYIM LIMITED

131488C Bright Beginnings Limited

131584C ZA LH Ltd

131799C INNOVATIVE MARKETING SOLUTIONS LIMITED

133828C SILVERBIRCH CONSULTING LIMITED

134627C Maybelle Limited

135174C YOLO ENTERTAINMENT IOM SERVICES LIMITED

135287C Sneeshyn Limited

135544C Lauren Oates Limited

This 21 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.