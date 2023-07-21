Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 080018C MOANEY WOODS ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 123892C GRASSHILLS LIMITED
- 129954C DOYIM LIMITED
- 131488C Bright Beginnings Limited
- 131584C ZA LH Ltd
- 131799C INNOVATIVE MARKETING SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 133828C SILVERBIRCH CONSULTING LIMITED
- 134627C Maybelle Limited
- 135174C YOLO ENTERTAINMENT IOM SERVICES LIMITED
- 135287C Sneeshyn Limited
- 135544C Lauren Oates Limited
This 21 July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.