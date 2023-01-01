Island on track to deliver renewable energy goals by 2026

Plans to build a wind farm capable of delivering around a third of the Isle of Man’s electricity needs by 2026 are on schedule.

Manx Utilities updated the Council of Ministers last week and outlined potential sites for the 20MW windfarm, alongside plans to install 10 Megawatts of solar on public buildings. It means the Isle of Man remains on course to deliver 40MW of renewable energy by 2026.

The potential windfarm sites are - Sulby and Druidale in the north of the island and Earystane and Scards in the south. A final decision will be announced at the end of the summer following the completion of further environmental and technical appraisals.

Meanwhile, 30 sites - including the National Sport Centre, Noble’s Hospital and the Sea Terminal - have been identified as suitable for solar installations. During the initial phase, three will be implemented, making use of roof space and car parks with the aim of minimizing any ecological impact.

An updated green tariff has also been developed to help businesses access certification that helps them meet their Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) objectives.

The Isle of Man Government aims to have a decarbonised electricity supply by 2030, as part of its goal to be net zero by 2050.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘The Council of Ministers welcome the update and strongly support these significant projects. The formal objectives given to Manx Utilities by the Government, as outlined in the Island Plan, serve as a vital means to accomplish our net zero targets and create an environment we can be proud of.’

More information on the Isle of Man’s journey to net zero can be found at netzero.im.