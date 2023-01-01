Nigel Davis appointed Chair of Isle of Man Meat Plant

Nigel Davis has been appointed Chair of the Isle of Man Meat Company, which operates the Island’s only meat plant.

Mr Davis has previously worked as financial director and general manager at Coca-Cola Hellenic plc at many of their worldwide sites, and has overseen business transformation, strategic restructuring, investment in people and driven cultural change.

He will take over from Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, who has acted as Interim Chair since November 2022. Minister Barber stepped in to the role after an audit by Birnie Consultancy concluded that ‘major challenges’ must be addressed.

Mr Davis said:

‘I am extremely excited to join the Board of Isle of Man Meat Company at a time, when the organization requires a new, commercially focused approach, whilst acting in the best interests of the Isle of Man taxpayers, farmers and consumers.

The qualified Chartered Accountant, who has a degree in Biology and Chemistry, worked for Coca Cola as Country General Manager for Switzerland, Bulgaria and Belarus, Chief Financial Officer for Ukraine and Belarus, and Chief Information Officer for the Hellenic Group over a 26 year career. He has also held consultancy, auditing and accounting roles.

Minister Barber, said:

‘Nigel brings a lifetime of experience and knowledge to the business at a crucial time and we are confident he can help ensure the long-term viability of this strategic asset. ‘It was great to hear such passion about our meat and wider agricultural sector throughout the interview process, and I am looking forward to continuing working with Nigel and the team to secure the future of our meat plant.’ ‘A functioning meat plant performs a pivotal role at the centre of both Manx agriculture and the Island’s strategic food security policy, and I am confident we have found the right person for the job.’

The appointment of Mr Davis complements a number of other appointments that have been made since the audit findings were announced, including Rebecca Miah as Managing Director and John Taylerson and Colin Mitchell to Board Director roles.