Financial Sanctions: Sudan

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries under the Sudan Sanctions Regime.

The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/753) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the imposition of financial sanctions, namely the freezing of funds or economic resources of persons involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse, or a violation of international humanitarian law in Sudan; an attack against, or obstruction of the activities of diplomatic personnel; certain regional or international monitory and peace-support missions and mechanisms; obstruction of the delivery or distributions of, or access to, humanitarian assistance in Sudan; being responsible for offensive military overflights in and over the Darfur region; the provision of support for armed groups or criminal networks in Sudan; or any other action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sudan Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0483].

On 12 July 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITIONS

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

1. AL JUNAID MULTI ACTIVITIES CO LTD

a.k.a: (1) Al Gunade (2) Al Junaid (3) Algunade Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SUD0006. (UK Statement of Reasons):Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd (AL JUNAID) is an involved person under the Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 through its association with, support for and funding of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF, through its participation in ongoing conflict and frequent breaches of ceasefire agreements, are responsible for activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. AL-JUNAID is itself responsible for activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan because it funds and supplies one of the main parties to the conflict. (Website): https://www.aljunaidgroup.com (Type of entity): Gold trading and construction Listed on: 12/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/07/2023 Last Updated: 12/07/2023 Group ID: 16004.

2. DEFENSE INDUSTRIES SYSTEM

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SUD0008. (UK Statement of Reasons): Defense Industries System (‘DIS’) is an involved person under the Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as it is associated with the SAF (an involved person), supports the activity the SAF is involved in, is involved in the supply to Sudan (specifically the SAF) of military goods or military technology or of material related to such goods or technology, and thereby engages in activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. (Type of entity): Military Industry Corporation Listed on: 12/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/07/2023 Last Updated: 12/07/2023 Group ID: 16006.

3. GSK ADVANCE COMPANY LTD

a.k.a: (1) GSK Advance (2) GSK Advance Co. Ltd Address: Ahmed Khair Street, Khartoum, Sudan, 11111. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SUD0010. (UK Statement of Reasons): GSK is an involved person under the Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020. GSK is associated with RSF, an ‘involved person’ fighting for power in Sudan. GSK is one of RSF’s ‘front companies’ and is controlled by the head of RSF’s brother. RSF is an armed group and GSK supports it with funds and goods and equipment to fight. GSK provides funds for activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan, as an enabler of RSF’s participation in the conflict in Sudan. GSK is an involved person responsible for activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. (Phone number):+249930020401 (Website): https://web.archive.org/web/20191031092520/http:/gsk-it.com/ Listed on: 12/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/07/2023 Last Updated: 12/07/2023 Group ID: 16008.

4. SUDAN MASTER TECHNOLOGY

a.k.a: (1) Giad Automotive Industry (2) Giad Conglomerate (3) Giad Industrial City (4) Giad Industrial Complex Address: SMT BUILDING MADANI ROAD, KM 50 KHARTOUM, GIAD, KHARTOUM, Sudan. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SUD0009. (UK Statement of Reasons): SUDAN MASTER TECHNOLOGY is an arms company associated with the SAF, an involved person under the Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020. SUDAN MASTER TECHNOLOGY supports the SAF by supplying it with equipment. It provides financial support for activity that undermines the peace and security of Sudan by providing funds to SAF. SUDAN MASTER TECHNOLOGY is therefore responsible for activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan though supporting SAF’s ongoing participation in hostilities in Sudan and frequent breaches of ceasefires. Listed on: 12/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/07/2023 Last Updated: 12/07/2023 Group ID: 16007.

5. TRADIVE GENERAL TRADING LLC

Name (non-Latin script): ذ العامة ة للتجار تريدف

Address: P.O. Box 86436, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SUD0007. (UK Statement of Reasons): Tradive General Trading LLC (TRADIVE) is an involved person under the Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020, through its association with, support for and supply of the RSF with funds and supplies. The RSF, as a party to the conflict in Sudan, threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. TRADIVE is itself responsible for activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan because it funds and supplies one of the main parties to the conflict. Listed on: 12/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/07/2023 Last Updated: 12/07/2023 Group ID: 16005.

6. ZADNA INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT LIMITED

a.k.a: (1) Zadna Company (2) Zadna International Investments Address: Doha Street Property 436, Manshia Doha Street, Khartoum, Sudan, 11429. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SUD0011. (UK Statement of Reasons):Zadna International Company for Investment Limited (ZANDA COMPANY LTD) is an involved person under the Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as it is associated with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), an involved person. It provides support to the SAF, and funding for activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. It is an involved person by carrying out activity that undermines efforts at resolving the conflict. (Phone number):+249912854822 (Website):https://zadna-int.com (Email address):info@zadnaint.com Listed on: 12/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/07/2023 Last Updated: 12/07/2023 Group ID: 16009.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Sudan can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Sudan and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.