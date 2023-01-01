Department for Enterprise statement issued regarding Southern 100

The Department for Enterprise has been in regular dialogue with the Southern 100 Road Racing Club following yesterday’s serious incident involving two riders, a marshal and a spectator.

Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for the Department for Enterprise said:

“It was with real sadness we learnt of the incident that resulted in the loss of lives and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of both individuals involved. “We recognise the disappointment that cancelling the remainder of the event may have caused for the riders, officials and many fans that have travelled to the Island to show their support. However, we fully understand and support the Club’s decision to cancel the remainder of their event this year given the ongoing investigations and the priority this needs.”

Tim Crookall MHK, Member with responsibility for Motorsport added: