Department for Enterprise statement issued regarding Southern 100

The Department for Enterprise has been in regular dialogue with the Southern 100 Road Racing Club following yesterday’s serious incident involving two riders, a marshal and a spectator.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for the Department for Enterprise said:
“It was with real sadness we learnt of the incident that resulted in the loss of lives and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of both individuals involved.
“We recognise the disappointment that cancelling the remainder of the event may have caused for the riders, officials and many fans that have travelled to the Island to show their support. However, we fully understand and support the Club’s decision to cancel the remainder of their event this year given the ongoing investigations and the priority this needs.”
Tim Crookall MHK, Member with responsibility for Motorsport added:
“I have been in contact with the Club and would like to add my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the rider and marshal involved and my thoughts are with those involved in this serious incident. I appreciate first-hand how much effort and dedication goes into putting the event on and in trying to make it as safe as possible.
“I also appreciate the importance of ensuring the investigations are now carried out thoroughly and all those involved who need support are able to get it. I extend my thanks to Manx Care, the Civil Defence and the Police who are all working collectively to provide help and support to those who have been affected by the incident. This needs to be the focus in the short term and we remain committed to providing any support we can to the Club going forward.”