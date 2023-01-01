Chief Minister continues engagement in London and Westminster

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK met a series of senior political figures in London on Tuesday, including the Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston MP and the Lord Mayor of London Rt Hon Nicholas Lyons.

The Chief Minister sought assurances around the UK Government’s approach to trade deals with the Isle of Man. Minister Huddleston strongly underlined his commitment to regular engagement with Manx ministers and ongoing candour about the UK Government position and trade priorities, which was warmly welcomed by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister commented:

“It is vital that the Isle of Man continues to focus on exploring new markets, as well as cementing relationships with existing ones. I was able to stress to the UK Trade Minister our continued interest in participating in the UK’s Free Trade Agreements to the fullest extent possible, and the Minister was able to set out the UK’s current priorities, for ongoing and future trade negotiations.

The Chief Minister added:

“I was very pleased to meet the Lord Mayor of London, Rt Hon Nicholas Lyons, and to reinforce the message that the Isle of Man is a key partner of the City of London, and that we make a contribution to the UK economy through the funds that Isle of Man financial institutions channel to and through the City of London.”

The Chief Minister also attended a reception at the Irish Embassy and met with Andrew Selous MP, who is vice-chair of the UK/South Africa All Party Parliamentary Group, as well as the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to South Africa.

The Chief Minister said: