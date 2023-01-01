Isle of Man bid could see Island Games return home

The Isle of Man has submitted an official bid to host the 2029 Island Games.

If successful, it would be Isle of Man’s third time hosting the multi-sport event, having held the first ever Games in 1985, and another in 2001.

Affectionately known as the ‘Olympics for Islanders,’ the biennial Games bring together thousands of athletes from across the world to compete in more than a dozen sports.

The Manx bid was officially submitted to the International Island Games Association's (IIGA) Executive Committee on Monday, as Guernsey 2023 got underway.

The IIGA will now visit the Isle of Man to inspect its venues and infrastructure in October before announcing its decision in 2024.

Jorgen Pettersson, Chair of the IIGA, said:

'I am delighted to receive the formal bid from the Isle of Man to stage the Island Games 2029.'

Forthcoming Island Games hosts

2025: Orkney

2027: Ynys Mon

2029: Isle of Man?

Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, said:

‘The Isle of Man held the first ever Games and we are very optimistic the Executive Committee will back our vision. ‘If we are successful it will provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Manx athletes to compete in a home Games and inspire all those who witness the spectacle. ‘It would also provide a golden opportunity to showcase the Isle of Man and its rich culture and heritage to a large audience – many of whom might not have known about it before.’

It is estimated the 2029 Games could attract around 4,000 people to the Isle of Man and provide an economic boost in the region of £3.5m.

The Chief Minister added:

‘The hosting of such a Games supports key objectives in both the Island Plan and Economic Strategy to attract people to live and work and diversify the Island’s tourism offering.’

The Games, which were designed to foster friendship between islands through sport, have gone from strength-to-strength since the inaugural event was held 38 years ago.