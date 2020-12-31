Financial Sanctions: Syria.

This news release is issued to publicise the removal of 1 entry in the Syria sanctions regime.

The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/792) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria or who is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime and who are or have been carrying on prohibited activities related to chemical weapons. The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Syria Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0503].

On 11 July 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

REMOVAL

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been removed from the Consolidated List and is no longer subject to an asset freeze:

1. SABRA, Abdelkader

Name (non-Latin script): صبره القادر عبد

a.k.a: (1) ABD AL KADER (2) ABD AL QADR (3) ABD EL KADER (4) ABDELKADER (non-Latin script: )5) (صبرا القادر عبد ABDUL KADER (6) ABDUL QADR - SABRA (7) SABRA, Abd al Kader (8) SABRA, Abd el Kader (9) SABRA, Abdelkader (10) SABRA, Abdul Kader (11) SABRAH (12) SABRAH, Abd al Kader (13) SABRAH, Abd el Kader (14) SABRAH, Abdelkader (15) SABRAH, Abdul Kader Nationality: (1) Lebanon. (2) Syria Position: Owner and senior member of numerous political and business organisations. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0354. Owner of Sabra Maritime Agency, head of the SyrianTurkish Businessmen Council and founding partner of Phenicia Tourism Company ; president of the Chamber of Maritime Navigation in Syria. Linked to Phoenicia Tourism Company; Sabra Maritime Agency. (UK Statement of Reasons):Leading businessperson operating in Syria with multiple economic interests, especially in the maritime and the tourism sectors. As a major shipping magnate and a close business associate to Rami Makhlouf (regime supporter and cousin of Bashar al-Assad) Adelkader SABRA provides financial and economic support to the Syrian regime, including through offshore companies. Adbulkader SABRA also benefits from his ties to the regime, which allowed him to expand his activities to the real estate sector. He is also involved in money laundering and commercial activities in support to the Syrian regime and its associates. (Gender):Male Listed on: 17/02/2020 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/12/2020 Last Updated: [14/02/2022] 11/07/2023 Group ID: 13819.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.