Manx Care and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service celebrate International Paramedics Day 2023

Manx Care is celebrating its Isle of Man Ambulance Service colleagues this International Paramedics Day (08 July 2023). The awareness day is held to build a better understanding of the depth and breadth of work carried out by Paramedics and the wider ambulance team around the world.

Launched in 2022, International Paramedics Day takes place on the 08 July every year, as this marks the birthday of Dominique-Jean Larrey, the man often referred to as the 'father of modern-day ambulance services'.

International Paramedics Day is organised and run by the College of Paramedics in the UK, with support from professional paramedics' organisations from around the world. The Isle of Man Ambulance Service is pleased to be an official partner, and Manx Care is celebrating this year by sharing advice on routes into Paramedic roles, and stories from Paramedic colleagues.

Paramedicine is a relatively young profession but it is growing rapidly, with a wide range of Paramedic roles being carried out in different fields. On the Isle of Man, we are fortunate to have many roles undertaken by our highly trained Paramedics, for example:

Road Crew Paramedics

Team Leaders

Clinical Navigators

Air Ambulance Paramedics

Senior Paramedic Officers

Paramedic Practitioners

Head of Ambulance Service

These roles are supported by the wider team, which includes Emergency Care Assistants, Emergency Medical Technicians, our Make Ready Team and the Administrative Support team. Without these roles, the Paramedics couldn't do their job.

This means whether on the phone, face to face, on the road or in the air, the ambulance service is on hand to deliver high quality care in your time of need.

Will Bellamy, Head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service, said:

"Marking International Paramedics Day is an opportunity to raise awareness and appreciation of the role Paramedics and the wider team play in our Island’s health and care system. I am proud and honoured to be the Paramedic to lead the Isle of Man Ambulance Service and its partners to deliver a modern, sustainable service for the Island’s people"

