ESJCR welcomes six newly trained operators

The Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) has welcomed six new operators, having successfully completed their intense training programme.

The new operators are now fully integrated into different teams, working shifts to enhance emergency response in our community.

During the training programme, all six operators successfully passed the Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) and Emergency Fire Dispatch (EFD) assessments on their first attempt, showcasing their skills, knowledge and commitment to excellence in emergency response.

The training programme spanned a period of nine weeks, equipping the operators with the necessary skills to become emergency medical and emergency fire dispatchers. It involved comprehensive instruction in control room software and valuable insights from all three emergency services and Civil Defence.

Following their training, the operators underwent mentored shifts in the ESJCR, gaining hands-on experience to prepare them for real-world emergency situations.

These new operators will provide greater resilience and support to the existing teams, ensuring more call handlers are available to promptly address emergency calls from the Manx public. Their presence will enable the ESJCR to provide improved assistance to those in need.

Head of the Communications Division of DHA, Mark Newey, said:

‘I am really pleased to officially welcome our six new operators to the team. They all performed well in their training, and demonstrated the qualities we expect of our officers. ‘In the ESJCR we’re committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. The addition of these new operators reflects our ongoing efforts to bolster emergency response capabilities and further improve the services provided to the people of our Island.’

The ESJCR is actively seeking more resilient and motivated individuals to join their team. Learn more about this role and how to apply on Jobtrain. Applications close 16 July.