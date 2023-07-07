Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

002118V PEEL CHAPEL HOLDINGS (IOM) LIMITED

003792V TRES CANTOS LIMITED

006199V PEEL HOLDINGS (TTC) LIMITED

006200V PEEL HOLDINGS CHAPEL NO.2 LIMITED

006201V PEEL HOLDINGS CHAPEL NO.3 LIMITED

006203V PEEL HOLDINGS CHAPEL NO.1 LIMITED

012390V SMARTPAY EXECUTIVE LIMITED

012411V EXPRESSVPN LIMITED

013684V ONE PALACE GREEN LIMITED

014222V Domus Retail I Limited

016416V Domus Logistics I Limited

016425V Domus Logistics II Limited

016646V Domus Logistics III Limited

016960V Domus Logistics IV Limited

017268V Domus Industrial II Limited

017394V Domus Logistics V Limited

017545V Domus Logistics VI Limited

017965V Domus Logistics VII Limited

018149V Domus Industrial III Limited

018152V Domus Logistics IX Limited

018193V Domus Logistics X Limited

019232V Domus Industrial IV Limited

019268V Domus Industrial V Limited

020321V Oakland Holding Limited

This 7 July 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.