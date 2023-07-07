Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
002118V PEEL CHAPEL HOLDINGS (IOM) LIMITED
003792V TRES CANTOS LIMITED
006199V PEEL HOLDINGS (TTC) LIMITED
006200V PEEL HOLDINGS CHAPEL NO.2 LIMITED
006201V PEEL HOLDINGS CHAPEL NO.3 LIMITED
006203V PEEL HOLDINGS CHAPEL NO.1 LIMITED
012390V SMARTPAY EXECUTIVE LIMITED
012411V EXPRESSVPN LIMITED
013684V ONE PALACE GREEN LIMITED
014222V Domus Retail I Limited
016416V Domus Logistics I Limited
016425V Domus Logistics II Limited
016646V Domus Logistics III Limited
016960V Domus Logistics IV Limited
017268V Domus Industrial II Limited
017394V Domus Logistics V Limited
017545V Domus Logistics VI Limited
017965V Domus Logistics VII Limited
018149V Domus Industrial III Limited
018152V Domus Logistics IX Limited
018193V Domus Logistics X Limited
019232V Domus Industrial IV Limited
019268V Domus Industrial V Limited
020321V Oakland Holding Limited
This 7 July 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.