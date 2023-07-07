Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

he Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
006124C Anda Holdings Limited
048140C Pensby Limited
075239C Irontrain Investments Limited
094288C Ledaal Limited
114321C CULINARY LIBERATION LTD
126325C SARDAR SONS LIMITED
126446C 126446C Limited
128964C NOVO ALTUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
129105C NOVO ALTUM (CORPORATE BUSINESS SERVICES) LIMITED
130203C TRANSMERIDIAN TRAINING LIMITED
131438C SCOREMAPS LIMITED
131466C Nenya Services Limited
131551C Manx Marine (2017) LIMITED
134528C North Quay Festival Limited
135468C Ecks Solutions Ltd
135526C Conrad Consulting Services Ltd
This 7 July 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.