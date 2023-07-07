Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

he Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

006124C Anda Holdings Limited

048140C Pensby Limited

075239C Irontrain Investments Limited

094288C Ledaal Limited

114321C CULINARY LIBERATION LTD

126325C SARDAR SONS LIMITED

126446C 126446C Limited

128964C NOVO ALTUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

129105C NOVO ALTUM (CORPORATE BUSINESS SERVICES) LIMITED

130203C TRANSMERIDIAN TRAINING LIMITED

131438C SCOREMAPS LIMITED

131466C Nenya Services Limited

131551C Manx Marine (2017) LIMITED

134528C North Quay Festival Limited

135468C Ecks Solutions Ltd

135526C Conrad Consulting Services Ltd

This 7 July 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.