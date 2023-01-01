Driving the next generation of home-grown Paramedics

Island residents who wish to take a degree in Paramedic Science could spend their clinical placements at home thanks to a new partnership between Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) and Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Four student Paramedics from the university will undertake their practical placements on the Isle of Man working with IMAS moving forward, with priority given to any Manx students on the degree programme who wish to return home for this aspect of their tuition. The partnership will not only provide a strong clinical development opportunity for aspiring Paramedics, but is also an important part of Manx Care’s drive to deliver more locally-based training opportunities for home-grown talent.

Wrexham Glyndwr University is beginning to advertise its Paramedic Science degree programme on the Isle of Man, and plans to hold an interview event locally once applications have closed. Tuition would begin in September 2023. On completion of the course – which is a Health and Care Professions Council-approved programme – graduates will have a qualification that is endorsed by the College of Paramedics.

Will Bellamy, Head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service, commented:

“We have invested a lot of time and work with Wrexham Glyndwr University to create an opportunity whereby Manx students can return home to complete their clinical placement, as we know that being able to train locally is a really big driver for people. We are really excited to support the next generation of aspiring Paramedics, and hope to see some Manx student Paramedics joining IMAS in the future as a result of this partnership.”

Daniel Finnerty, Senior Lecturer in Paramedic Sciences at Wrexham Glyndwr University, added:

“This is a truly unique opportunity for Isle of Man residents to study a Health and Care Professions Council approved Paramedic Science programme and to contribute to the care and wellbeing of the island’s communities. “We are proud to work in partnership with Manx Care and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service as they share the university’s values of providing opportunities and developing our local communities.”

Wrexham Glyndwr University is also offering a discounted rate for its accommodation within student’s first year of study.

Further information about the course can be found here: https://glyndwr.ac.uk/isle-of-man-paramedic-placements/

Any Manx resident who wishes to find out more about the programme should contact the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS@gov.im, or 01624 642642), who will put them in touch with Will Bellamy, Head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service.