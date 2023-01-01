24th Infection Prevention and Control Conference a success

Manx Care hosted the 24th Annual Infection Prevention and Control Conference this week, welcoming eminent speakers from the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) sphere, a number of exhibitors from disinfection product and service providers, and a full house of health and social care colleagues.

With topics spanning water safety, decontamination and urinary catheters, the conference was a varied and valuable opportunity for colleagues from across Manx Care to update their knowledge on IPC measures, risks and research.

The event was opened by Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, with Consultant Physician and Deputy Medical Director Dr Ishaku Pam hosting the afternoon. Speakers included Craig Bradley (Deputy Chief Nurse/Director of IPC, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) and Graham Pike (Associate Director Nursing and IPC, Great Western Hospitals Foundation Trust HQ), who focused on prevention of catheter-associated urinary tract infection, and sustainability.

Later, Dr Jimmy Walker (Water Microbiologist) and Dr Jon Otter (Director of IPC, Guys and St Thomas’ NHS and Global Health) discussed water safety and hand hygiene, and Dr Simon Mardel OBE (Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Time Critical Interventions, NHS and Global Health) shared his thoughts on IPC directives and dangerous pathogens.

The event also offered delegates a chance to celebrate the “Link Practitioner of the Year” – awarded to Laura Skears (Intensive Care Unit Nurse), this accolade recognises the value our IPC Link Practitioners have in reducing healthcare-associated infection across our services. Nominations were made by colleagues, for excellent contributions to Manx Care’s vision of ‘no person is harmed from a preventable infection’. Congratulations to Laura on this fantastic achievement, and also to the following individuals:

Melissa Gear (Healthcare Assistant) – IPC Champion

Kathryn Ansell (Registered Nurse) – Highly Commended

Paul Moore, Manx Care’s Executive Director of Nursing, said: