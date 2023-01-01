NHS 75: Minister pays tribute to generations of health and care professionals

Tribute has been paid to generations of health and social care professionals and public servants as the Isle of Man marks the 75th anniversary of its National Health Service.

Speaking on the eve of the anniversary, the Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said:

“Three quarters of a century ago, from the ashes of war, the Isle of Man joined the United Kingdom in creating a National Health Service. “The people of the Isle of Man were, for the first time, entitled to a comprehensive health service, free at the point of delivery. It was a pivotal moment. “On such a significant anniversary, it is only right that we recognise the extraordinary role that generations of health and care professionals and other public servants have played in the success of our NHS over the past seventy-five years.”

Prior to the formation of the NHS, the Island’s government had a more limited role in the direct provision of health and social care services. The introduction of the NHS brought universal access to healthcare with the financial burden shared by all, through taxes and national insurance payments.

The Manx NHS commenced service on 5 July 1948 – Tynwald Day – the same date as the UK, despite the legislation having still to complete its passage through Tynwald and receive the Royal Assent.