Financial Sanctions: Myanmar

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 4 entries under the Myanmar Sanctions Regime.

The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 (S.I. 2021/496) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in undermining democracy, the rule of law or good governance in Myanmar; the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar; the commission of, or the obstruction of an independent investigation into, a serious human rights violation or abuse in Myanmar; the commission of a violation of international humanitarian law in Myanmar; the obstruction of a humanitarian assistance activity in Myanmar; any other action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability or security of Myanmar. The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 extend to the Isle of Man by the Myanmar (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2021 [S.I. 2021/529].

On 31 January 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

The following 4 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

WIN KYAW KYAW AUNG (Group ID: 15717)

DOB: 07/08/1983. Nationality: Myanmar Passport Number: S8375069C National Identification Number: 13/MAHSATA(N)031876 Address: 289F Bukit Batok Street 25, Shwe Thanlwin Condo, #10-126, University Avenue Road, Nature View, Singapore, Singapore, 655289. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):MYA0065 (UK Statement of Reasons):Win Kyaw Kyaw Aung is an involved person under The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 because, as a former director and shareholder of Asia Sun Trading Company Limited, he has been involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar by making available economic resources (aviation fuel) directly or indirectly to or for the benefit of the Myanmar security forces. (Email address): winkyaw@gmail.com (Gender): Male Listed on: 31/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/01/2023 Last Updated: 31/01/2023 Group ID: 15717.



ZAW MIN TUN (Group ID: 15716)

DOB: 20/07/2001. POB: Myanmar Nationality: Myanmar National Identification Number: 9/PABATHA(N)010135 Position: Director Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):MYA0064 (UK Statement of Reasons):Zaw Min Tun is an involved person under The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 because he is a member of Asia Sun Trading Company Limited, which is and has been involved in the repression of the civilian population of Myanmar by making available economic resources (aviation fuel) directly or indirectly to or for the benefit of the Myanmar security forces. (Phone number): 09263840825 (Email address): asiasun.grouptca@gmail.com (Gender): Male Listed on: 31/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/01/2023 Last Updated: 31/01/2023 Group ID: 15716.

Entities

ASIA SUN TRADING COMPANY LIMITED (Group ID: 15719)

Address: Ubc Tower, Unit (04-01), 4th Floor, Bo Cho Quarter, Bahan, YANGON REGION, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0060 (UK Statement of Reasons):Asia Sun Trading Company Limited is an involved person under The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 because it has been, and is, involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar by making available economic resources (aviation fuel) directly or indirectly to or for the benefit of the Myanmar security forces. (Phone number): 09263840825 (Email address): asiasun.grouptca@gmail.com (Type of entity): Private Company Limited by Shares (Business Reg No): 104099424 Listed on: 31/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/01/2023 Last Updated: 31/01/2023 Group ID: 15719.



CARGO LINK COMPANY LIMITED (Group ID: 15718)

Address: NAT MAUK ROAD, (02-09), UNION BUSINESS CENTRE, BO CHO QUARTER, BAHAN TOWNSHIP, YANGON REGION, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0062 (UK Statement of Reasons): Cargo Link Company Limited is an involved person under The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 because it has been, and is, involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar by making available economic resources (aviation fuel) directly or indirectly to or for the benefit of the Myanmar security forces. (Phone number): 09263840825 (Email address): crsteam.services@gmail.com (Type of entity): Private Company Limited by Shares (Subsidiaries): Cargo Link Petroleum Logistics Company Ltd (Business Reg No):102830199 Listed on: 31/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/01/2023 Last Updated: 31/01/2023 Group ID: 15718.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Myanmar and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.