Bird flu restrictions lifted after no new cases

Restrictions placed on bird keepers in the west of the Island have been lifted after no new cases of avian influenza were identified this month.

A 10km surveillance zone and smaller protection zone had been in place since 28 December after farm birds near Patrick died from the high pathogenic H5N1 strain of the virus.

The restrictions meant keepers had a legal obligation to help prevent the spread of the disease by not moving poultry and keeping their birds housed.

All poultry kept at the infected premises were put to sleep and the area was disinfected.

Chief Government Veterinary Officer, Amy Beckett, said:

‘Despite the lifting of the protective measures there is still a significant risk of further cases this winter. However, I’d like to reassure the public that the risk to general human health remains low, and that well cooked eggs and poultry are still safe to eat.’

Keepers of poultry and other captive birds should:

Continue to house them where possible and keep them away from wild birds

Prevent wild birds coming into contact with their birds’ food and water

Cleanse and disinfect footwear.

There is information on the dedicated bird flu page or on the gov.uk website about how to protect kept or farmed birds. For further assistance the public should contact agriculture@gov.im or call +44 1624 685844.