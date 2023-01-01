£2 bus fare cap extended to March 31

Bus fares will remain capped at a maximum of £2 until March 31.

A three-month trial was announced in August 2022 as part of a package of measures designed to support Island residents and businesses through the winter.

Starting on November 1, the trial was due to finish tomorrow but it is extended for a further two months.

The decision is intended to provide extra support for the community into the spring. A review of fares is underway with any changes expected to come into effect from April 1.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK said:

‘We have a great bus service here in the Isle of Man and I’d encourage everyone to make the most of it. The fare cap has resulted in a small increase in passengers and seen added value and savings for existing users. Extending the fare cap is welcome and it will enable the team at Bus Vannin to continue supporting our community whilst the review of pricing is concluded.’

The package of measures announced in August 2022 was led by the electricity price cap, which will come to an end of March 31. Government intervention in the form of a £26 million loan meant the price has been held at 22p per unit when Manx Utilities had advised prices would have needed to rise initially to 37.4p from 1 October 2022.

Other measures included further targeted support payments, which have since totalled £17 million since January 2022, and access to an £8 million fund to help make homes more energy efficient.

More recently, 28 public sector telephone numbers relating to health, housing and finance were made free to call in December as part of a further initiative funded by the Isle of Man Government to help the community with rising costs.