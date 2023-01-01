Hundreds of children set for Manx Youth Games

Hundreds of school children have started training for the Isle of Man’s largest multi-sport event in 2023 - the Sporting Club Manx Youth Games.

Children from across the Island, aged 6 to 15, will attend regional training sessions over the coming months, with around 1,000 expected to participate on the big day itself on 13 May.

The sessions will cover 13 different sports, including a multi-sport offering for children with additional needs, and be delivered by qualified coaches and volunteers.

As well as learning a new sport, the programme teaches the value of team work and encourages children to continue with sport after the event by joining community clubs.

This year’s Games will continue its sustainable ethos with participants again wearing eco-friendly shirts and supplied with sustainably sourced water bottles.

Tony Keating, Chairman of Sporting Club, said:

‘We are proud to support this fabulous community event, which has been an important part of the Island’s community for 20 years. ‘As a proud Biosphere partner we are delighted to continue to champion sustainable solutions.’

Julie Edge MHK, Minister of Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I would like to thank our sponsor for their continued support for this fantastic initiative. ‘The event promotes a healthy lifestyle, whilst removing barriers to participation, making it easier for our young people to become physically active and boost their wellbeing.’

The 2023 event was officially launched at the National Sports Centre earlier this month with many of those who make the event possible in attendance. Since the Games were first held many participants have gone on to represent the Isle of Man at the highest level.