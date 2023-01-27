Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 006092V - LAVINIA LIMITED
- 010948V - TR PRINCESS SHIPPING LIMITED
- 015003V - Oxprop Limited
- 015751V - SWORDFISH LIMITED
- 015910V - MACLEAN WELLS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 017068V - Red Keep Limited
- 017413V - REFLECT HIGHLANDS ROAD LIMITED
- 017737V - PIXO LIMITED
- 019252V - HBFS Limited
- 019451V - MAJ Consulting Limited
- 020014V - Ricecrest Limited
This 27 day January 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.