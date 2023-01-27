Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

006092V - LAVINIA LIMITED

010948V - TR PRINCESS SHIPPING LIMITED

015003V - Oxprop Limited

015751V - SWORDFISH LIMITED

015910V - MACLEAN WELLS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

017068V - Red Keep Limited

017413V - REFLECT HIGHLANDS ROAD LIMITED

017737V - PIXO LIMITED

019252V - HBFS Limited

019451V - MAJ Consulting Limited

020014V - Ricecrest Limited

This 27 day January 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.