Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

082062C - Francmine Limited

089071C - Hambali Investments Limited

124521C - LITTLEHAMPTON PROPERTIES LIMITED

126777C - MASET LIMITED

130314C - ACORN CONSULTING LIMITED

132256C - WHITEBARN LIMITED

133088C - RRPH FORMWORK LIMITED

133465C - VICTORIA EVENTS LIMITED

This day 27 January 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.