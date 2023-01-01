Views sought on secondary school uniforms

People are being asked to share their views on the uniforms worn by secondary school students in the Isle of Man.

Currently, each school sets its own uniform requirements based on guidance issued by the Department for Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) - so students know what to wear and what happens if they fail to do so.

During the month-long consultation, the DESC would particularly like to hear from students, parents, carers, teachers and suppliers on the role uniforms play in school life. Views are also sought on the cost of purchasing the items to ensure it does not become a barrier to participation in learning.

The feedback will help shape future principles and address any areas of inconsistency.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I encourage anyone with an interest to have their say on current school uniform, its benefits and how they think it could look in the future. ‘At a time when we all have concerns about the increase in the cost of living, I think it only right that we offer the opportunity to reassess the guidance we issue centrally to schools. It is also essential that the views of our pupils are heard as part of this consultation and we have welcomed their input as part of this process.’

The consultation can be found on the Consultation Hub and closes on 16 February.