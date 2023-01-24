Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to Remove Companies From the Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

001936V - Intercity Global Trading Limited

002100V - STAR AQUARIUS SERVICES LIMITED

002102V - STAR CRUISE (C) LIMITED

002164V - ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

002169V - MEGASTAR ARIES SERVICES LIMITED

002170V - STAR PISCES SERVICES LIMITED

007440V - AVANTIKA GLOBAL PRIVATE LIMITED

008639V - EMBC (ISLE OF MAN) LTD

011868V - ZAIN LIMITED

012830V - CRYSTAL LUXURY AIRBUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

012831V - CRYSTAL LUXURY AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS LIMITED

017853V - 3D FORM LIMITED

This 24 January 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.