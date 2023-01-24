Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to Remove Companies From the Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 001936V - Intercity Global Trading Limited
- 002100V - STAR AQUARIUS SERVICES LIMITED
- 002102V - STAR CRUISE (C) LIMITED
- 002164V - ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 002169V - MEGASTAR ARIES SERVICES LIMITED
- 002170V - STAR PISCES SERVICES LIMITED
- 007440V - AVANTIKA GLOBAL PRIVATE LIMITED
- 008639V - EMBC (ISLE OF MAN) LTD
- 011868V - ZAIN LIMITED
- 012830V - CRYSTAL LUXURY AIRBUS HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 012831V - CRYSTAL LUXURY AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 017853V - 3D FORM LIMITED
This 24 January 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.