New post will help employers support on-call Firefighters

The Isle of Man Fire & Rescue Service (IOMFRS) has introduced an Employers Liaison Officer to provide advice and support to employers with staff who are, or want to become, an on-call Firefighter.

Being an on-call Firefighter, or Retained Firefighter, is a part time position. The majority of on-call Firefighters have another full time job, but releasing staff to provide this valuable service can be difficult for businesses.

Assistant Divisional Officer Paul McEvoy has been appointed as the Employers Liaison Officer. Part of his role will be to provide advice to employers about their potential on-call staff, the average call-out time for staff depending on their location and helping them make an informed decision on how it might work for their business.

Businesses could also benefit from having staff who are on-call Firefighters as they can offer valuable skills to a business as well as make workplaces safer.

Employers Liaison Officer, Paul McEvoy, said:

‘On-call Firefighters provide emergency cover to over 90% of the Island. All stations outside Douglas are crewed by on-call firefighters, making them an essential part of the Island emergency response and for communities. The IOMFRS would simply not work without them. ‘We hope that this new role will help businesses to make an informed decision and feel confident about supporting the community. We’ll also be able to provide ongoing support if any unforeseen problems do come up, and look at any alternative possible options to support on-call firefighters in employment.’

On-call firefighters are recruited from all areas of society from manual workers to office staff or those working from home within their communities. They are ordinary people who provide an extraordinary service for their community and the wider island.

Recruitment for on-call firefighters will start later this month, with ‘come and try it’ sessions at Douglas Station on Monday 30 January and Thursday 9 February.

As part of this recruitment drive, IOMFRS would encourage employers to come along to see the work that is done and discuss the benefits and any potential impacts of a staff member joining the service while working for them.

For more information about the recruitment day see the job advert at Jobtrain, or to speak to the Employer Liaison Officer, please contact +44 1624 647300 or email iomfire@gov.im